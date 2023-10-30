The Hollywood Pantages Theatre just shared a ‘Wicked' and wonderful surprise

What to Know "Wicked" returns to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in December 2024

Broadway in Hollywood traditionally announces its new season in February but revealed "Wicked" on Oct. 30 as a Halloween treat and tribute to "Wicked Day"

Oct. 30 is "Wicked Day," in honor of the musical's 20th anniversary on Broadway

The notion of "Defying Gravity" almost seems easy when faced with changing up a major schedule, the usual way of going about something that has, pretty much, been set in stone for several years.

Take Broadway in Hollywood, the ebullient outfit behind so many of the splashy musicals that high-kick into the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

The organization traditionally unveils its upcoming season around February, which is just about the time when theater fans begin looking ahead to the fall and winter, with big hopes regarding which Broadway hits may soon visit Southern California.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But to pay enchanted homage to "Wicked Day," which is Oct. 30, Broadway in Hollywood waved a wand over how it typically rolls out information and made some magic: "Wicked," billed as "LA's most popular musical," will return to the Hollywood Boulevard landmark in late 2024.

The fanciful phenomenon, which first found inspiration in Gregory Maguire's novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," debuted at the Gershwin Theatre on Oct. 30, 2003, making this quite the milestone year for the show.

Not long after it found its way to the footlights, "Wicked" became a treasured touring de force as well as a popular, or rather "Popular," production for high schools and colleges across the country to charmingly stage.

It is, in fact, the fourth longest-running Broadway show per "Broadway World."

A return during the holiday season will be a thrill for fans devoted to the gifted and magical Elphaba and Glinda, no doubt, as well as anyone who has longed to see the joyful yarn, one that explores the themes of fitting in, standing out, lasting friendship, and being true to one's self.

A witchy and whimsical thread unites it all, giving the show a glow that few stage spectaculars have equaled in the last two decades.

How to secure your tickets?

The Broadway in Hollywood team reveals that "(c)urrent Broadway in Hollywood Season Ticket Holders with renewable packages will have INSTANT access to WICKED when they auto-renew into the new 2024-2025 season in early 2024."

There's more information on purchasing new packages, and what to expect, on the Broadway in Hollywood site.