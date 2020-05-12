The Huntington Flowers on a New Stamp

What to Know May 13 release date

The Huntington is temporarily closed

Sauntering by a succulent, or rhapsodizing over a rose, or finding loveliness in a lotus?

There are so many meaningful experiences to be had at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino.

And a flower fan rarely wants to keep those magical moments in nature in their own mind. They want to share the splendor, perhaps with friends in faraway places.

Good thing the U.S. Postal Service has long helped on that front, connecting us with pals who want to know all of our petal-based ramblings and adventures.

But starting on May 13, 2020, Huntington lovers will have a stamp that matches the marvels they've seen around the expansive, tree-filled property, should they want to include all they've enjoyed in a letter to a far-off relation.

For the new American Gardens stamps are making their spring-perfect debut on that day. And we're feeling downright rosy about this news: The Huntington has its very own spectacular stamp.

The Huntington is home to so many splendid specimens, but the stamp features some true titans of the garden: A black rose Aeonium appears near the foreground of the photograph, while various stately succulents and cacti fill out the remainder of the frame.

The Forever stamp is in some fabulous company on the 20-stamp sheet. The Biltmore Estate Garden in North Carolina and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden are also featured, as well as a host of historic and lush locations.

Allen Rokach was the photographer, while Ethel Kessler designed and art-directed the project.

Something of a feather in The Huntington's cap, or, more aptly, a rose stem? It is the only Golden State garden included in the American Gardens collection, as well as the only garden located west of the Mississippi.