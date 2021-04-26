The Huntington Is the Star of a New andSons Chocolate Box

What to Know The Huntington Chocolate Box is $69; available through the andSons Chocolatiers site

Shipping starts on May 3, 2021

Includes 24 chocolates, including two Huntington Orange & Pecan Praline pieces and two Huntington Black Tea Caramel pieces

Let's talk measurements, space, and general distances for a mathematically minded moment.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A) The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens is an impressive and lushly landscaped 130 open-to-the-public acres.

B) A box of fine chocolates can fit quite well atop a kitchen counter or on a pantry shelf.

C) The city of San Marino sits about 20 miles, give or take, from the heart of Beverly Hills.

So how can the world-famous and famously large San Marino destination be present in a luxe line-up of bite-sized chocolates created by andSons Chocolatiers of Beverly Hills?

There's no complicated equation to solve: The artisanal candymaker has created an elegant ode to the celebrated cultural landmark in its brand-new Huntington Chocolate Box.

That tribute is evident in a few ways, from the beautiful box, which features a colorful illustration by artist Miranda Sofroniou to the oh-so-Huntington-y ingredients found within some of the box's splendid sweets.

As for the art that tops this regal repository of goodies?

The artist highlights a few serene sights known to fans of the historic property, including both the beloved moon bridge that graces the Japanese Garden to The Huntington's celebrated succulents.

But the Huntington-inspired fantasia continues within the pretty package, which holds 24 treats.

Four of those treats take their character, spirit, and, yes, select ingredients from the garden for which their vibrant vessel is named.

Look for two Huntington Orange & Pecan Praline chocolates, which include Valencia oranges grown on the grounds of The Huntington.

There are also two Huntington Black Tea Caramel chocolates, which take their verve from the garden's signature tea (think jasmine and citrus).

The limited-edition box's other flavors, which are not related to the Huntington but are as rich and deep-of-tone as you'd like a tony treat to be, include Passion Fruit Caramel, Speculoos Cookie, Hazelnut Gianduja, and Basil Lime.

Is your mom a Huntington fan, making this a great Mother's Day gift? Or perhaps there is someone you know who could use a loving hello and thoughtful pick-me-up right now?

You can find the $69 box on the andSons Chocolatier site. Choose to pick it up curbside, in Beverly Hills, or have it shipped locally or nationally, for those faraway Huntington fans that can't get back to their favorite place often enough.