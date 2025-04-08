The Huntington, that flowery favorite, gets a shorter name and brand refresh

What to Know The Huntington is located in San Marino

Wednesday-Monday (closed Tuesdays)

Admission or membership is required; reservations are needed on holidays and weekends

A brand update, and "new" name, were unveiled April 8, 2025; the landmark formerly known as The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens will be known as The Huntington (long the popular nickname for the sylvan spot)

The landmark, which includes world-famous gardens and museums, is beloved for its roses, Chinese Garden, Japanese Garden, iconic artworks such as Thomas Gainsborough's "Blue Boy," and Rose Garden Tea Room

Plenty of cultural favorites and timeless staples earn quicker and quippier nicknames — monikers that are more minute — as the decades pass.

Broadway hits are famous for this — "Phantom of the Opera" soon became "Phantom" in casual conversation — while movies, books, and television shows are often shortened to a single, and singular, word as well.

Fans of a famous, flower-filled San Marino spot have been referring to what was formerly known as The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens as "The Huntington" for years.

Now, that name is official, along with a redesign of the landmark's logo.

Along with a fresh look, a campaign dubbed "Rediscover The Huntington" launched as well; giveaways and other special offers are in store.

And speaking of "in store": The Huntington shared photos of some of its newest updated merchandise including bags, hats, umbrellas, cups, and other goods with the new H monogram. The monogram features "a jewel-like center, serving as a reminder that The Huntington is a treasured cultural institution."

The pillars flanking the center "gem" of the H are pointing to the past and the future, shared The Huntington staff in a statement.

Check out the just-unveiled monogram now and some of the bags, shirts, and other items for sale at The Huntington and at the online store.

