San Marino

The Huntington, that flowery favorite, gets a shorter name and brand refresh

The famous garden's merchandise is rocking a stylish new "H" in honor of this years-in-the-making update.

By Alysia Gray Painter

The Huntington/Photo by David Esquivel

What to Know

  • The Huntington is located in San Marino
  • Wednesday-Monday (closed Tuesdays)
  • Admission or membership is required; reservations are needed on holidays and weekends
  • A brand update, and "new" name, were unveiled April 8, 2025; the landmark formerly known as The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens will be known as The Huntington (long the popular nickname for the sylvan spot)
  • The landmark, which includes world-famous gardens and museums, is beloved for its roses, Chinese Garden, Japanese Garden, iconic artworks such as Thomas Gainsborough's "Blue Boy," and Rose Garden Tea Room

Plenty of cultural favorites and timeless staples earn quicker and quippier nicknames — monikers that are more minute — as the decades pass.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Broadway hits are famous for this — "Phantom of the Opera" soon became "Phantom" in casual conversation — while movies, books, and television shows are often shortened to a single, and singular, word as well.

Fans of a famous, flower-filled San Marino spot have been referring to what was formerly known as The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens as "The Huntington" for years.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Now, that name is official, along with a redesign of the landmark's logo.

Along with a fresh look, a campaign dubbed "Rediscover The Huntington" launched as well; giveaways and other special offers are in store.

And speaking of "in store": The Huntington shared photos of some of its newest updated merchandise including bags, hats, umbrellas, cups, and other goods with the new H monogram. The monogram features "a jewel-like center, serving as a reminder that The Huntington is a treasured cultural institution."

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Food & Drink 1 hour ago

Krispy Kreme unveils new Easter-themed donut collection: See what's new

Pasadena 5 hours ago

The free ‘Pasadena Chalk Festival' will welcome 500+ artists

The pillars flanking the center "gem" of the H are pointing to the past and the future, shared The Huntington staff in a statement.

Check out the just-unveiled monogram now and some of the bags, shirts, and other items for sale at The Huntington and at the online store.

The Huntington/Photo by David Esquivel
The Huntington/Photo by David Esquivel
The Huntington's new logo, complete with a jewel-centered H, debuted April 8, 2025.
The Huntington/Photo by David Esquivel
The Huntington/Photo by David Esquivel
The signature green long associated with The Huntington is present in several pieces, while colorful shapes add "motion" to the logo.
The Huntington/Photo by David Esquivel
The Huntington/Photo by David Esquivel
An umbrella, a cooling choice on a sunny San Marino afternoon, features the new H.
The Huntington/Photo by David Esquivel
The Huntington/Photo by David Esquivel
Visit The Huntington to check out the new branded goods in the store or online.

This article tagged under:

San Marino
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us