The Huntington to Give LA College Students 500 Free Memberships

What to Know The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

The cultural institution is giving away 500 memberships to students attending LA County colleges

The window to submit is 10 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022 to 10 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2022; a lottery will determine the winners

Flowers grow in gardens, but ideas do, too, thanks to the fact that an ethereal natural setting has a way of softening and expanding the mind, encouraging our imagination, and giving us a peaceful moment to shake off the cares of the world.

College students require a constant and creative flow of such moments, the kind of inspirational instances that allow the busy brain to settle, then soar.

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens has been helping to encourage thinkers, ponderers, and dreamers for several decades now.

Visitors can wile away an afternoon on a beautiful bench, stroll among the world-famous roses, and stop for a bite and conversation at one of the institution's eateries.

Now the up-and-coming makers and doers have a chance to enjoy the San Marino landmark for free, for a much-loved annual giveaway has come back around.

The appealing upshot? The Huntington is giving away 500 memberships to students "currently enrolled" at Los Angeles County colleges.

But like a rose's bloom doesn't last forever, this giveaway is short: It's happening from 10 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022 through 10 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2022. That's when the drawing will happen.

Details may be found on this page. Winners will be "selected via lottery, notified, and sent their Membership via email." If you've won one of these choice memberships before, you won't be eligible, keep in mind, and the same thing applies to current Huntington members.

As for other need-to-know rules? You'll want to read up on everything ASAP, including how to apply.

If your entry is selected, how will you enjoy our membership? Sauntering among the succulents, beholding the bonsai trees, studying the legendary documents on display? There are many ways to grow your imagination in this world, and The Huntington is a fine and fabled place to plant those important seeds.