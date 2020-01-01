San Marino

The Huntington’s Free Days Are on the Way

But you'll need to make that reservation well in advance.

By Alysia Gray Painter

If you spied a floral fantasy of a float in the 131st Rose Parade, the one that also included a tribute to the "Canterbury Tales," artist Mary Cassatt, and a few corpse flowers, too, you were reminded of the fact that a certain San Marino garden just celebrated its centennial.

That destination, The Huntington LIbrary, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, is now onward into its new century, as we ourselves enter a new decade.

And paying a visit to The Huntington's famous rose garden, Chinese Garden, Japanese Garden, tea room, and succulents remains at the top of the list for many nature-loving Southern Californians as the new year begins.

How, though, to call upon the expansive, tree-packed spread without paying admission?

By securing entry to one of the destination's popular free days.

Simply showing up, though, at the monthly free day isn't the solution; rather, you'll need to book your spot well in advance, online, and choose print-at-home or mobile delivery.

And while the Jan. 2, 2020 free day is now filled up, tickets for the next Huntington free day, which happens on Feb. 6, will become available on Jan. 2 at 9 in the morning.

If your twin resolutions for 2020 are A) more time in nature and B) saving money, you couldn't find a more logical lark than a pay-nothing day at this glorious mix of gardens, fine art, historic documents, and music concerts, too.

Find out more on the free days, when to book, and all you need to know now.

