The ‘Icons & Idols' Auction Brims With Rock Royalty Treasures

By Alysia Gray Painter

An instrument that once helped create a song that changed your life?

A memorable outfit that appeared on the front of the album you've listened to a thousand times? How about handwritten notes made by your ultimate songwriter, including lyrics you've long known by heart?

Such artifacts can hold magic, mystery, and utter joy for the music-loving fan. And many such mavens will connect with just those artifacts during the "Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock 'N' Roll" auction on Dec. 1 and 2, 2020.

Treasures from the Little Richard collection will be prominently featured, so prepare to peruse musical scores, a pair of the artist's wigs, and his blue suede shoes.

"Another highly anticipated item is a rare guitar owned and played by Bob Marley. This is the first guitar by the reggae icon to ever come to auction," shared Julien's Auctions, the auction house behind the artifact-packed extravaganza.

"Marley's 1975 Ovation 1612-4 Custom Balladeer acoustic electric guitar with a natural spruce top and shallow back and ebony fingerboard with diamond inlays is estimated to sell between $80,000-$100,000."

"Nearly 900 items join the previously announced all-star lineup of artifacts and memorabilia owned and used by some of the world’s greatest music artists of all-time including Eddie Van Halen, Kurt Cobain, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Aerosmith and more," shared the Julien's Auctions team.

Peek ahead at just a few of the superstar finds going on the block, and a bit about each item's history, too. For the full story on all of the artifacts below, and the hundreds of other music gems going to auction, visit the Julien's Auctions site now.

A host of artifacts owned by several superstars will be included in the "Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock 'N' Roll auction on Dec. 1 and 2, 2020. You can find the entire catalog online at Julien's Auctions of Beverly Hills. (Photos courtesy of Julien's Auctions)
"A black Fender Stratocaster guitar used by Kurt Cobain while performing with Nirvana on the 1994 In Utero Tour." (Photo courtesy of Julien's Auctions)
"A two-piece ensemble including a top made of metallic polyester in a silver and black checkered pattern, mock turtleneck with makeup residue evident, exaggerated kimono sleeves, back zip-up closure; together with a pair of matching bell bottom pants; no labels present." Fans can see this outfit on the cover of Little Richard's album "The Rill Thing." (Photo courtesy of Julien's Auctions)
"A John Grey & Sons Broadway Tom Tom drum in white with chrome hardware owned and used by Paul McCartney in the late 1950s. The drum was part of McCartney's first drum kit, which consisted of a snare, base, side base tom tom, two hi-hat cymbals, and a clash cymbal. McCartney has been photographed with the drum kit in a photograph taken around 1960. This drum is part of one of the first, if not the first, drum kits used by The Beatles." (Photo courtesy of Julien's Auctions)
"A manuscript from David Bowie's 1974 Diamond Dogs tour belonging to Bowie that contains lyrics to his songs that were performed on tour, filled with handwritten notes by Bowie in black felt pen. The first leg of the tour dates were  June 14 to July 20, 1974. The cover of the manuscript reads 'Bowie U.S. Tour IV Songs' and has a security company sticker as well as a backstage pass for 'Bowie 6/28.' A content page within lists 20 songs and the album titles." (Photo courtesy of Julien's Auctions)
"Bob Marley-owned and played Ovation 1612-4 Custom Balladeer 1975, serial number 041 724, natural spruce top with shallow back, ebony fingerboard with diamond inlays, an 8 inch crack to the top, neck repaired, two cracks to binding around sound hole. Accompanied by the guitar case." (Photo courtesy of Julien's Auctions)
Blue suede shoes owned by Little Richard. (Photo courtesy of Julien's Auctions)
"Eddie Van Halen designed and stage-played 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar, with maple neck and fingerboard, Fender Stratocaster-style headstock numbered on the back #54 with evidence of a cigarette burn to the front. The body features a black pickguard and a unique white and black abstract design hand-striped by Eddie Van Halen in the style of his 1978 Van Halen I guitar." (Photo courtesy of Julien's Auctions)
From the Little Richard collection: "A two-piece ensemble including a tan satin top in a pink, green, and gold floral brocade pattern, hot pink fringe at neck and hem, massive kimono-style sleeves, back zip-up closure, label reading "A/ Melvin James/ Original/ Detroit, Mich.," together with matching pants with same hot pink fringe at hem. Worn by the singer on two of his albums, 'Well Alright!' and 'Freedom Blues,' as well as in a number of black and white publicity photographs, three of which are included with this lot." (Photo courtesy of Julien's Auctions)
An electric guitar owned and customized by Eddie Van Halen. "The guitar features a maple neck and fingerboard with dot inlays, pointed Kramer headstock with Kramer machine heads, single humbucker pickup and Floyd Rose tremolo." It was formerly displayed at the Oyster House in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo courtesy of Julien's Auctions)

