The ‘Icons & Idols' Auction Brims With Rock Royalty Treasures

An instrument that once helped create a song that changed your life?

A memorable outfit that appeared on the front of the album you've listened to a thousand times? How about handwritten notes made by your ultimate songwriter, including lyrics you've long known by heart?

Such artifacts can hold magic, mystery, and utter joy for the music-loving fan. And many such mavens will connect with just those artifacts during the "Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock 'N' Roll" auction on Dec. 1 and 2, 2020.

Treasures from the Little Richard collection will be prominently featured, so prepare to peruse musical scores, a pair of the artist's wigs, and his blue suede shoes.

"Another highly anticipated item is a rare guitar owned and played by Bob Marley. This is the first guitar by the reggae icon to ever come to auction," shared Julien's Auctions, the auction house behind the artifact-packed extravaganza.

"Marley's 1975 Ovation 1612-4 Custom Balladeer acoustic electric guitar with a natural spruce top and shallow back and ebony fingerboard with diamond inlays is estimated to sell between $80,000-$100,000."

"Nearly 900 items join the previously announced all-star lineup of artifacts and memorabilia owned and used by some of the world’s greatest music artists of all-time including Eddie Van Halen, Kurt Cobain, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Aerosmith and more," shared the Julien's Auctions team.

Peek ahead at just a few of the superstar finds going on the block, and a bit about each item's history, too. For the full story on all of the artifacts below, and the hundreds of other music gems going to auction, visit the Julien's Auctions site now.