‘The Incredibles' Lead a New Safety Campaign in OC and LA

When Edna Mode, the incredibly sharp-witted fashion trailblazer, recommends we do anything, we snap to immediate attention and follow her always excellent advice.

For example, have you worn a cape to perform any superhero duty since she told audiences not to back in 2004's "The Incredibles"? We'll wager you have been fully cape-less since then.

So when the divine Ms. Mode tosses us an affectionate "DAHLING" from a billboard, and asks us to wear a face covering, we will of course follow her sage suggestion.

And such billboards are now on view around Orange County and Los Angeles as of Dec. 15, 2020, thanks to a new safety and awareness campaign helmed by Disneyland Resort.

"The campaign, 'Together We Can Be Incredible,' features characters from Disney and Pixar's 'The Incredibles,' sharing tips and reminders of important health and safety measures delivered through digital billboards, radio, TV, social media content and more, rolling out over several weeks."

Several regional spots, including the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center, now have signage featuring the popular characters and good pieces of guidance on observing pandemic guidelines over the coming winter months.

Take a look now at some of the spots and signs you might see around both Los Angeles County and Orange County...