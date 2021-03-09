The Jarritos Innovation Kitchen Pops up in DTLA

Holding a Jarritos-based memory close?

So many Southern Californians do. You might recall drinking a strawberry on a warm summer afternoon in your friend's backyard, or enjoying a lime Jarritos at celebratory lunch, or taking a few bottles of tamarind over to a family birthday party.

However you enjoy your Jarritos, you can also surely guess that the sodas created by the celebrated Mexican company, which will mark its 75th anniversary in a few years, can add depth and deliciousness to a wide assortment of dishes, from marinades to dipping sauces.

To further that flavorful point, there is the Jarritos Innovation Kitchen, a limited-time pop-up at Grand Central Market in DTLA.

The kitchen, which features a tempting line-up of dishes "... inspired by the iconic soda company's menu of flavors," will be available for purchase through March 14, 2021.

Adding local flair to the pop-themed pop-up? All of the meals, which include different types of Jarritos soda, have been crafted by the chef tenants of the historic public market.

And here's something as wonderful as that first refreshing sip of strawberry on a summer's day: Jarritos will donate a dollar for each dish sold to Restaurants Care, which is helping our state's restaurant workers in the face of the pandemic closures.

That donation will be made for the first 20,000 dishes sold during the pop-up, so be sure to visit soon to pick up your Jarritos-infused eats while also helping a great cause.

Eager to know more about what meals will feature this icon of the soda shelf? Check out what the Grand Central Market tenants have created for this give-back, beverage-cool happening...