The Jarritos Innovation Kitchen Pops up in DTLA

By Alysia Gray Painter

Holding a Jarritos-based memory close?

So many Southern Californians do. You might recall drinking a strawberry on a warm summer afternoon in your friend's backyard, or enjoying a lime Jarritos at celebratory lunch, or taking a few bottles of tamarind over to a family birthday party.

However you enjoy your Jarritos, you can also surely guess that the sodas created by the celebrated Mexican company, which will mark its 75th anniversary in a few years, can add depth and deliciousness to a wide assortment of dishes, from marinades to dipping sauces.

To further that flavorful point, there is the Jarritos Innovation Kitchen, a limited-time pop-up at Grand Central Market in DTLA.

The kitchen, which features a tempting line-up of dishes "... inspired by the iconic soda company's menu of flavors," will be available for purchase through March 14, 2021.

Adding local flair to the pop-themed pop-up? All of the meals, which include different types of Jarritos soda, have been crafted by the chef tenants of the historic public market.

And here's something as wonderful as that first refreshing sip of strawberry on a summer's day: Jarritos will donate a dollar for each dish sold to Restaurants Care, which is helping our state's restaurant workers in the face of the pandemic closures.

That donation will be made for the first 20,000 dishes sold during the pop-up, so be sure to visit soon to pick up your Jarritos-infused eats while also helping a great cause.

Eager to know more about what meals will feature this icon of the soda shelf? Check out what the Grand Central Market tenants have created for this give-back, beverage-cool happening...

9 photos
1/9
Jarritos
Olio Pizzeria's Pastor Torta includes Jarritos Pineapple-marinated pork, black bean puree, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion, jalapeño on a Jarritos Pineapple housemade roll.
2/9
Jarritos
Horse Thief BBQ's Mexican Cola Carnitas Tacos boasts Jarritos Mexican Cola-marinated pork butt, avocado-tomatillo salsa, onion, cilantro, and onion.
3/9
Jarritos
A closer look at the tacos.
4/9
Jarritos
Find Tamarind Jerk Tacos, which includ jerk chicken, pineapple-jalapeño slaw, Jarritos Tamarindo glaze, at Golden Road Brewing.
5/9
Jarritos
Prawn Cocktail is the place for North African Drumsticks. In this savory bowl? Braised drumstick, Jarritos Mandarin-Pineapple-Tamarind glaze, calrose
rice, sweet corn edamame succotash, scallions, and fried garlic.
6/9
Jarritos
Cola Asada Tacos made withJarritos Mexican Cola-marinated carne asada and spicy avocado salsa may be found at Sarita's Pupuseria.
7/9
Jarritos
Berlin Currywurst's Pineapple Currywurst includes pineapple-flavored homemade curry sauce.
8/9
Jarritos
Tamarind Arancini is making arancini, cinnamon-brown sugar mix, and Jarritos Tamarindo caramel dipping sauce.
9/9
Jarritos
Stop by Wexler's Deli for Jamaica Lox & Bagel. The hearty spin on the breakfast classic includes Jarritos Jamaica-marinated smoked salmon, toasted bagel, cream cheese, capers, and onions.

This article tagged under:

Grand Central MarketDTLAJarritos

More Photo Galleries

This Historic Tire Shop Is Now Home to All Season Brewing
This Historic Tire Shop Is Now Home to All Season Brewing
‘Taste of Universal' to Offer Theme Park Bites, Shopping
‘Taste of Universal' to Offer Theme Park Bites, Shopping
Spring's Approach Is Snow Match for a Big Bear Storm
Spring's Approach Is Snow Match for a Big Bear Storm
Golden Globes 2021: See the Red Carpet and At-Home Looks
Golden Globes 2021: See the Red Carpet and At-Home Looks
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us