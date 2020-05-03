The LAX Pups Will Host a Dog-Cute DJ Bash

What to Know Sunday, May 3

4 p.m. on Annenberg PetSpace IG Live, 4:30 p.m. on Discover LA's Instagram

The airport-famous Fidos will play a cute part in a live DJ set

If you paused to picture the concepts of music and airports, you might first think of the calming instrumentals that play over a terminal's sound system on any given day.

Or maybe you're thinking of your own headphones, and playlists, and the sort of tunes that keep you chilled out as you queue up, at your gate, to head to the sky.

But you probably aren't picturing a DJ set, and the famous LAX Pups, the popular therapy dogs that are often and adorably found greeting visitors, and calming the hurried vibe, at Los Angeles International Airport.

You might soon start thinking of exactly that, however, thanks to a special online happening is wagging its tail, and spinning a few flows, on Sunday afternoon, May 3.

For that's when Sunday Funday, a special event helmed by the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace and Discover Los Angeles, will trot by our screens.

It's a happening that marks National Travel and Tourism Week.

The #SpiritofTravel is the festive focus, due to our stay-at-home world at the moment, and the LAX Dogs are going to bring some of that on-the-go glee to at-homers, as well as some sweet songs.

Start out at 4 p.m. on May 3 at the Annenberg PetSpace Instagram, where the Fido-strong fun will pop up on Instagram Live. Then dash as fast as a Dachshund over to the Discover Los Angeles Instagram, where the party continues at 4:30.

Are you missing these sweet airport-roaming animals during these home-close days?

Check in with the beloved pooches, enjoy a few feel-good tunes, and celebrate the #SpiritofTravel with the pet-loving organization, LA's tourism-minded outfit, and LAX.