The Lucky Tiki, a fabled bar from long ago, reopens ‘Pup'-stairs from a beloved eatery

Just about any fleeting moment or memory can take us instantly back to a hangout we once frequented, the sort of vibrant venue where we met friends after work or enjoyed a second date.

We might taste a particular flavor or encounter a distinctive booth or table, one that looks like the place we used to sit for a happy hour or two, as often as we could. And then, quick as that, we're back in a place we fondly recall.

Fans of The Lucky Tiki, the former Mission Hills tiki bar that garnered devoted fans back in the mid-aughts, likely experienced many such evocative experiences in the last two decades, all while knowing they would never enjoy the much-missed tiki bar ever again.

Or... would they? It isn't every day, or even every month or year, that a long-shuttered establishment returns, but The Lucky Tiki made its atmospheric comeback earlier this spring in what could be described as very much a word-of-mouth-ish opening.

It's helmed by 1933 Group, but still not listed on the nightlife outfit's website. But you can find a "Lucky" passage to this low-lit hideaway by visiting another recently revived favorite, which also happens to be a savory staple of 1933 Group: Tail o' the Pup, the hot dog emporium.

Bobby Green of 1933 Group was behind the first version of The Lucky Tiki, so count on admiring several of the sights and staples you might recall from long ago, including a logo designed by Kevin Kidney of Kevin & Jody, the lauded artists known for many Disney projects (and their work on the much-adored Anaheim Fall Festival & Halloween Parade).

Reservations are a must; The Lucky Tiki is open to guests who are age 21 and older.

And while booking a spot to simply quaff a quality grog and admire the setting is the choice of many people, keep your eye out for special events like one-night-only rum tastings led by notable spirits experts.

Spherical lights, grass and bamboo details, and stay-awhile seats lining the bar: The Lucky Tiki is now open in West Hollywood.