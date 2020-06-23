The Natural History Museum's Final ‘First Friday' Is Ahead

What to Know Friday, June 26, 6 p.m. (members-only "Secrets from the Vault" event starts at 5 p.m.)

Free

The Future of Food discussion, dinosaur chat, DJ Novena Carmel

The year is half over, or nearly, which means that the popular "First Fridays" series, an annual discussion-oriented event series from the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, is about to wrap up.

But it won't be happening on the first Friday of the month, but rather the final Friday of June 2020.

The theme?

It's "The Future of Food," and Ellen Jorgensen, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Science Officer at Aanika, and Caroline Kolta, Project Manager at the XPRIZE Foundation, will ponder a host of issues, including "... lab-grown meat and leather, aeroponic produce, more yield from less arable land, climate change-adapted crops," and other timely topics.

Award-winning writer Patt Morrison is the moderator.

Following the food-future hour?

Stay on for a chat about everyone's favorite colossal critters. Science communicator Dustin Growic will peruse a line-up of prehistoric conversation points with Dr. Alyssa Bell of the museum's Dinosaur Institute.

And KCRW's resident DJ Novena Carmel will encourage us "to dance at home" as the evening winds down at 8 o'clock.

But wait: At-home revelers are encouraged to "... visit NHMLAC Connects, the museum’s new digital portal for nature and culture experiences, presenting new stories, video, and podcasts every Friday," after the whole science-and-sound celebration is over.

The June 26 join-up is free, but you'll want to book your spot on the Zoom happening pronto.