The Natural History Museum's Later Fridays Are Now Flowering

What to Know Fridays, July 9 through Aug. 6

The first floor of the museum, as well as its garden-filled grounds, will be open from 5 to 8 p.m.

$15 non-members

Friday, it can be persuasively argued, is the most bewitching day of the week.

And the most ethereal hours? We'll vote the time just before sunset, the Golden Hour, the magical moment when the week transforms into the weekend.

How best to celebrate that sun-to-stars occurrence on the best of all weekdays? A garden stroll, something lovely to sip, and DJ music, providing the spirited soundtrack, feel just right on a summer's night.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County is the place to find all of those warm-weather delights on Friday nights, starting on July 9, 2021.

But wait: Like the sunset itself, these extended Friday hours will come to an end, and sooner than you might think. There will be five Fridays in all in the 2021 series, with the last one flowering on Aug. 6.

The NHM Grill will be the place to purchase eats and drinks, there shall be hands-on activities for families to participate in, and should you want to roam indoors?

Sweet: The first floor will remain open during the 5 to 8 p.m. event.

That means you can commune with the colossal dinosaurs on display, and dally in the diorama halls, and take in a pair of exhibits, too (those would be "Spiky, Hairy, Shiny: Insects of L.A." and "Rise Up L.A.: A History of Votes for Women").

You don't need to purchase your timed ticket in advance, but you will need a ticket. And here's something that feels mighty Friday-ish, too: If you're a resident of Los Angeles County, you can arrive early and visit the museum for free, from 3 to 5 o'clock.

Though, for sure: You'll need a ticket once the Friday evening events begin.

You can eye the DJ schedule here (Chulita Vinyl Club is at the turntables over the first two Fridays in the series), and other details on this Golden Hour lark, a wonderful way to wind down the week, see some science-strong exhibits, and soak in the Natural History Museum's magnificent gardens, too.