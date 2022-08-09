The Neon Curiosity Lounge Will Be Abuzz in September

What to Know Museum of Neon Art in Glendale

Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m.

$30

Pondering the daylight portion of our 24-hour cycle? The sunny parts start to get shorter right after the solstice wraps its summery show.

So the gradual process of the nights getting, well, nightier?

It's been happening over several weeks, at a nearly imperceptible pace, though perceive it, we certainly do, and definitely in September, when the days do suddenly seem quite short.

Which means that our thoughts begin to grow ever more nightish on the brink of autumn's arrival.

We begin to ponder illumination in earnest, and the beauty of adding light to the night, and how artists are able to creatively bend tubes all to fashion a gorgeous glow.

To help us understand these illuminating topics, the Museum of Neon Art will present a Neon Curiosity Lounge just days before fall's official start.

The daytime to-do will take place at the Glendale institution of incandescence, with demos, talks, and all sorts of way-neato displays, like the tools used in creating neon signs.

(Yes, "way-neato" is a permitted phrase when it comes to discussions involving neon, which is as way-neato, and wicked cool, as art forms come.)

The museum's vintage signs are always a big draw, and those will definitely be on view during the event, while the outdoor Sign Garden will be open for milling and murmuring (though your appreciative murmurs can certainly take on an outdoor-voice quality while calling upon the alfresco area).

A number of inventive exhibitors, neon-knowing pros, and tube-bending titans will appear at the glow-strong celebration, which is part of Neon Speaks, "a community festival and symposium that brings together neon experts and practitioners around the globe."

Are the nights even nightier around the middle of September, with evenings seeming to fall sooner and a slight chill settling over the land?

The shortening of the days as summer comes to a conclusion does seem to be something we notice more keenly come more nightish ninth month.

In that spirit, enjoy a well-timed, night-loving daytime festival that puts the illuminated emphasis on the art of neon, bringing together devoted neonists for a luminous afternoon of fun and fluorescence.

A ticket is $30; purchase yours now via the MONA site.