The New ‘Broadway in Hollywood' Season Was Just Unveiled

By Alysia Gray Painter

An evening filled with spectacular showstoppers, outsized guffaws, layered emotions, and stirring moments of drama?

Such magical moments can frequently be found around the vibrant venues of Hollywood Boulevard, especially when some of Broadway's best-known productions call upon the Hollywood Pantages Theatre and the Dolby Theatre.

So sing out, Broadway buffs, and prepare for your big memory-making nights out, for the 2022-2023 "Broadway in Hollywood" season was just revealed on March 22, 2022.

Here are some of the splashy shows set to bring the razzmatazz to the two major theaters over several starry months, beginning in early September 2022.

Tickets? Find all of the information here.

"Jagged Little Pill," the Tony- and Grammy-winning production inspired by the hits of Alanis Morissette, opens the season on Sept. 13 at the Hollywood Pantages.
Richard Thomas stars in Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird," a new play from Aaron Sorkin. It debuts at the Hollywood Pantages on Oct. 25.
The sun will come out tomorrow, and on Nov. 29, when "Annie" delivers smile and spunk to The Dolby Theatre.
"Mean Girls," with a book by Tina Fey, pinks-up the Pantages from Jan. 4 through 29, 2023.
"SIX," a royally rollicking journey into the past, has won acclaim in both the West End and on Broadway. It dons its crown from April 11 through June 11, 2023.
Tracy Turnblad follows her dance dreams in "Hairspray," which journeys to '60s-era Baltimore, via the Dolby Theatre, from May 2 through 21, 2023.
"Tina — The Tina Turner Musical" celebrates the legendary performer, beginning on June 13, 2023 at the Hollywood Pantages. "It has been years since I toured the US and I am very excited that my own musical can now bring my music and story to my fans in their home cities across America. Together with the show running on Broadway it's a homecoming and that is very special to me," said Tina Turner.
Spooky vibes in July: "Beetlejuice" brings the Halloween-y high jinks to the Pantages from July 11-30, 2023.

This article tagged under:

Broadway in HollywoodHollywoodPantagesmusicals2022-2023

