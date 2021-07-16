The OC Fair Is Here, and so Are Its Amazingly Offbeat Treats

Getting creative in your own kitchen, and combining cuisines that would never share a table, much less the same plate?

You can do so, pretty much any time you want, but if you're fair aficionado, you know that weird food mash-ups are sometimes best left to the playful pros, the inventive chefs who pursue this quirky calling throughout the year.

And those pros are busy hitting the gourmet grounds of the OC Fair, which is opening for its month-long run on July 16, 2021.

You'll need to buy your ticket in advance for the event, which is happening at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, on select days, through Aug. 15. Again: No tickets will be sold at the gates.

Is your tum rumbling? Peruse some of these lip-smacking, fried 'n fancy noshables available at the 2021 spectacular now. There are several more debuting dishes beyond the ones below, but surely we don't need to say that: The OC Fair is a notable local nexus of strange and satisfying snackage.