The OC Fair Is Here, and so Are Its Amazingly Offbeat Treats

By Alysia Gray Painter

Getting creative in your own kitchen, and combining cuisines that would never share a table, much less the same plate?

You can do so, pretty much any time you want, but if you're fair aficionado, you know that weird food mash-ups are sometimes best left to the playful pros, the inventive chefs who pursue this quirky calling throughout the year.

And those pros are busy hitting the gourmet grounds of the OC Fair, which is opening for its month-long run on July 16, 2021.

You'll need to buy your ticket in advance for the event, which is happening at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, on select days, through Aug. 15. Again: No tickets will be sold at the gates.

Is your tum rumbling? Peruse some of these lip-smacking, fried 'n fancy noshables available at the 2021 spectacular now. There are several more debuting dishes beyond the ones below, but surely we don't need to say that: The OC Fair is a notable local nexus of strange and satisfying snackage.

OC Fair
The OC Fair opens on July 16, 2021. Snag your ticket ahead of time (and not at the gate), then enjoy a Watermelon Taco with Tajin or a Hot Cheeto-N-Cheese Burger.
Pepe's Mariscos Fresh Mexican Seafood is your source for savory tacos, including the Taco de Lengua and the Taco de Tripa.
Brownies and ice cream? Call it a classic combo. But what if tangy Buffalo sauce was involved? Try it at, where else, the foodie-famous Chicken Charlie's.
Gallop for Cowboy Kettle Corn if you want the Watermelon Taco withTajin.
And that eye-popping hot Cheeto burger? It's at Biggy's, as well as Hot-Cheeto-N-Cheese Pickles.
Chicken Charlie's has the Buffalo Chicken and Mac and Cheese Cone.
Sweets also abound, including fruit-topped goodies and a funnel cake filled with banana cream. Make your banana cream dreams come true at Dutchmens Funnel Cake, and all of your fantastical food fantasies come to life at the 2021 OC Fair.

