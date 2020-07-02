The Online Magic Hour Returns, Just When We Need It

What to Know July 3, 4, and 5

7:15-8:15 p.m.

See the sunset at Venice Beach, courtesy of Discover Los Angeles

Keeping the gratitude high and the spirit of thankfulness real in our worlds?

Just about everyone everywhere would recommend these to be healthy, or at least aspiration-worthy, practices.

Embracing uplifting aims, aims we can fold into our hearts, minds, and everyday outlooks, is always recommended, if it is possible for us to do so.

But it is okay to also simultaneously miss treasured rituals and pastimes in our lives, during the coronavirus closures, and to wish we could engage in the activities that were formerly a frequent feature in our lives.

If beach time was one such pastime for you, and you're missing spending Magic Hour, also known as twilight, sunset, or the glorious gloaming, on your favorite stretch of sand, find some cheer here: Discover Los Angeles, our city's tourism outfit, is bringing back its chill-out, kickback livestream from Venice Beach.

The springtime stream was a nightly event for a few weeks, but it went on a hiatus in May.

It is returning, for three nights only, all to bring a bit of beachy bliss to those ocean lovers who won't be sunning surfside over the Fourth of July weekend.

The tourism organization estimates that over two million viewers checked out the springtime sunset livestreams in April and May.

The "sunset finale" event will happen on July 3, 4, and 5, from 7:15-8:15 p.m., on Discover LA's Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube pages.

As for the camera's location? It's stationed at Hotel Erwin, right at Venice Beach.

The beaches are closed over the holiday weekend, but connecting with the Pacific, the salty air, and the final beams of our nearest star, is still possible, thanks to this free happening.

Throw on your favorite board shorts, add a little sand to your hair, and settle in for the sunset, from Venice, July 3-5.