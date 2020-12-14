The Original Farmers Market Has a Cheery Giveaway Afoot

What to Know Third & Fairfax

The historic market is open for takeout and shopping

Post a holiday picture taken at the Original Farmers Market through Dec. 30 and you'll be in the running for a $50 gift certificate

We've never been to the North Pole, at least not yet.

Perhaps Santa is too busy to drop us a DM invite? Surely that must be the case. Surely.

But no North Pole jaunt is needed, not when we live in a city that happens to be home to the ebulliently over-the-top Original Farmers Market.

The famous public market, which has welcomed near-far-and-farther visitors since 1934, is known for going for an excess of cheer, decorations-wise, when December arrives.

You only need to look up, at the large wreath and garlands on the pair of iconic clocktowers, or at the colorful menorah, to know that this is a place that is pretty chuffed when the end-of-the-year celebrations arrive.

And that chuffed-a-tude is only growing, for the public market wants to give someone a gift certificate worth $50.

How to score such a Noël-nifty perk?

Here's how to do it: Find the most merry, joyous, Festival-of-Lights-tastic photograph you've ever taken at the market, a snapshot that focuses on the seasonal flourishes found throughout the property.

Share it with the hashtag #FarmersMarketLA, and then see if your holly-jolly picture is chosen.

You have through Dec. 30, 2020 to enter.

Of course, if you're stopping by the ye-olde-yuletide favorite in the next couple of weeks for takeout or a plaything at Kip's Toyland or a gourmet stocking stuffer at Monsieur Marcel Gourmet Market & Restaurant, you can take your photo then.

It's an open-air market, with plenty of under-the-sky shopping, so breezing in and out, literally, can definitely happen.

For more on the giveaway, click.

Deciding where to spend your $50 if you're the winner?

Oh golly. Toffee, hats, magnets, fancy candy bars, postcards, roasted nuts, hot sauces, and so many choices await.

But more than winning a cool gift certificate to a cool place, consider this: You'll be upping the cheer factor by sharing your photo with other fans of the Original Farmers Market.

Surely that's a good thing in a year when we need more merriness in general?

Surely it is.