The Original Farmers Market Has Pickle Socks to Hot Sauce

Picking up a delicious to-go dinner at the Original Farmers Market?

We're not surprised you'd make such a smart, if not downright scrumptious, choice.

After all, the historic public market has been in the business of creating memorable bites, super snacks, and a host of delightful dishes for over 85 years.

But here's something as tantalizing as a loaded taco, cheesy crepe, or warm plate of garlic noodles: The Third & Fairfax landmark, which is known for its iconic clocktowers, homespun atmosphere, and kitschy-cool character, has plenty of dash-in, buy-something, dash-out shops.

As for the goodies you can find next to the food stalls?

They're as colorful as the green awnings that grace the family businesses of the charming, open-air destination.

And to help spotlight those fabulous finds, there is the Original Farmers Market Gift Guide, a short/sweet compilation of some of the giftable items you can purchase around the expansive space.

Pickle socks? We need 'em, and they can be purchased at Kaylin & Hobbs Pickles, a newer tenant at the market.

And, yes, spending a little on some sour gems from the Vancouver-started company is also recommended, if you have a friend who digs all things fermented.

Hot sauces? Light My Fire has famously stocked some of the planet's most appetizing and, yes, occasionally outlandish food toppers for several years now.

The names surprise and prompt smiles, and the Scoville scale'd selection is as spicy as you want it to be.

Holiday Barkcotti from The Dog Bakery, classic board games at Kip's Toyland, candles for your menorah at By Candlelight, and the lovely lotions of Essence of Nature are just a few of the other easy-to-wrap, easy-to-give things you'll see/want.

Not to mention, of course, the givable eats, from the Christmassy candies of Littlejohn's English Toffee House to the spices of Dragunara Spice Bazaar.

Roll your green basket in the direction of the online Gift Guide now, and find ideas before you swing by Third & Fairfax to pick up a Deano's perfect cheese pizza, the tangy meats of Bryan's Pit Barbecue, or Moishe's amazing gyros for your family tonight.