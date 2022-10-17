The Original Farmers Market's Fall Fest Brings the Homespun Charm

What to Know Oct. 22 and 23, 2022

Carving demos, petting zoo, live music, and pig races, too

Free

If you don't count a pig as one of your pals — and what a delightful dream world that certainly would be — then you have to find your porcine scene elsewhere.

Where, though, to look?

There are some pigly pursuits to be found around Los Angeles, on occasion at least, those snout-centered celebrations that give fans of curly-tailed cuties the chance to interact with their favorite animal.

But finding this heartwarming pastime in the very center of the city? Truth: It's not going to happen all that often, unless it is a weekend in October and you're at the quaint corner of Third Street and Fairfax Avenue.

For the famous Fall Festival at the Original Farmers Market always boasts a pig or two, and other adorably pettable critters, as well as a homespun host of other activities and live tunes, too.

Original Farmers Market

In fact, this free-to-enter tradition is one of our region's oldest fall festivals.

It began not long after the public market opened in 1934, meaning any autumn spectacular that's moving quickly in the direction of its 90th birthday is a thing to be treasured.

Tickets? You don't need them. Reservations? "Nope" is our quick response; show up at the festival when you like.

The desire to pet animals, watch talented people carve pumpkins, and applaud a musician who knows how to play a washboard and/or banjo with fun flair?

Definitely arrive with all of those wants, and a desire to dine at one of the Original Farmers Market restaurants.

You'll need money for that, of course, but then you wouldn't want to miss your annual caramel apple at Littlejohn's Candies or rib-sticking brisket plate from Bryan's Pit BBQ.

The snug 'n sweet pumpkin patch at the popular attraction is open through Oct. 31, by the by, if you can't make it to the Fall Festival, which will take plucky place on Oct. 22 and 23.

And Dine LA? A few of the eateries at the Original Farmers Market are participating in the mondo Restaurant Week, which is sizzling with savings through Oct. 29; find out more now.