The Original Farmers Market’s ‘Firehouse Dinners’ Give Back

What to Know The landmark market, Councilmember David Ryu, and the First-In Fire Foundation have sent meals to several local firehouses

Dozens of firefighters enjoyed a hearty dinner on May 9, Fire Service Day

The Original Farmers Market remains open for groceries and food pick-up

Attending the summer-savory, sun's-out-fun's-up fiesta known as Taste of Farmers Market?

You know that you are going to do some serious chomping-around at the food-filled landmark, which has served as a beacon of hospitality at the corner Third and Fairfax since 1934.

But the chomping is the most choice when you reach the table that features the famous Firehouse Chili. Local firefighters always stop by the annual event to make their popular stew while chatting with chili fans.

In a show of deep gratitude for their firefighter friends, the Original Farmers Market has been recently treating the frontline workers to a series of Firehouse Dinners.

The hearty suppers, which have been delivered to area firehouses over the past few weeks, as well as on Fire Service Day, are the result of a partnership between the market and Councilmember David Ryu, as well as the First-In Fire Foundation.

On the menu? Barbecue ribs are the saucy star, as well as a host of vegetables like broccoli and potatoes.

And it doesn't quite seem like a true meal from the Original Farmers Market if pie isn't involved, so, you bet, both cherry and apple-themed pastries figured prominently on the dessert end of the dinner.

Huntington Meats & Poultry, Monsieur Marcel, and other favorites found around the Original Farmers Market contributed to the firefighter-pleasing feasts.

The thank-you meals went to 13 firehouses in Council District Four.

“Los Angeles firefighters continue to serve our City with courage throughout this Coronavirus pandemic,” Councilmember Ryu said.

“Most years, we’d celebrate Fire Service Day with a community celebration or pancake breakfast. This year, I thought we could show our appreciation and our support for small businesses by buying meals for all the fire stations in Council District Four. I’m proud to work with First-In Fire and The Original Farmers Market to serve our local firefighters.”

The Original Farmers Market isn't open just to share the gratitude in the community; you're invited to shop for all of your grocery needs at the open-air, multi-stall destination.