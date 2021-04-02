‘The Other Art Fair' Is Virtual, With Affordable Works Aplenty

What to Know Through April 4

Artwork prices kick off at $150

Live chats and other offerings are part of the art-filled experience

Festivals dedicated to connecting the art-loving public with a host of galleries, dealers, and artists have long flowered throughout the late winter and spring in Southern California.

It might be a smaller celebration, with a few places putting a few panels, or the sort of extravaganza that fills out most corners of a colossal convention center.

One happening, though, stands apart and on its own. What makes it especially distinctive?

Its dedication to lifting up aspiring artists and casting a strong and supportive light on their creations.

It's The Other Art Fair, which is known to feature "thousands of pieces to suit every budget" from artists on the rise, artists walking lesser-known roads (that should be known), and all sorts of creatives that should-and-may have a bigger name.

Now the fair has gone virtual, through April 4, giving fans at home the chance to shop for pieces aplenty. Pieces, we'll note, that start at $150, a lower price point that isn't often seen in many such spectaculars.

A "New Futures" award, "... an initiative developed to champion the works of up-and-coming and underrepresented artists from the local art community," is also part of the event.

"Following the success of our Global Virtual Edition, we are thrilled to present innovative features to our fair visitors and showcase the incredible talents of emerging artists both locally and internationally," said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair.

"I am especially proud of our New Futures program, as this will be an opportunity for us to help support and launch the careers of underrepresented artists at the beginning of their careers, many of whom are struggling to break into the art world."

"This initiative is another way we can support the local art communities where our fairs take place."

Browse now, fall in love with a panache-packed piece or two, and shine some appreciation on our local art community after a long year of gallery closures and cancelled fests.

The Other Art Fair is definitely on, online, now.