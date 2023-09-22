The Other Art Fair's offbeat charms are now aglow

What to Know The Other Art Fair

Barker Hangar in Santa Monica

$30 at the door, $25 advance; Sept. 22-24

Like a canvas that boasts many coats of paint, the art world has all sorts of colorful layers, and moving among the scene's various strata can be as simple as visiting different sorts of spaces, from snug one-person galleries to august institutions.

But if you're looking for a robust bounty of independent art, you'll want to look to Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where The Other Art Fair is taking place through Sept. 24.

The name says so much and so merrily: This is not an event that takes itself too seriously.

What the independent happening does so lavishly love upon, with an ardent and fun flair?

Artists trying new things, comment-prompting pieces of an unusual nature, and fans who are seeking the gleeful avant-garde, all in one spacious and eye-catching space.

It's the 10th anniversary of the dynamic to-do, at least for the Los Angeles outing; you'll find The Other Art Fair in cities beyond Southern California, from Sydney to London.

Actor and photographer Charles Michael Davis is the 2023 festival's Celebrity Guest — he'll be taking portraits of attendees — while several local artists and curators will be on-hand to chat with art lovers about what's happening right now in painting, sculpture, mixed media, and more.

DJs, workshops, tours, and other pop-up larks will lend the indie affair a blithe vibe.

Works from around 140 artists will be on view, and many gems will be available for under $500.

"When the art world as you knew it went one way, we went the other. Where elitism is the norm, we dared to deviate. Art isn't confined to convention or rule, and how you enjoy it shouldn't be either," is the fair's stirring call to the creative spirit.

Tickets are available at Barker Hangar or online for Saturday and Sunday; get all of the get-there info now.