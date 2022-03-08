The Pacific Wheel Fêtes International Women's Day

What to Know Tuesday, March 8 from sunset (5:56 p.m.) to midnight

Free to see in person or via the Pacific Wheel webcam

The Ferris wheel will glow with purple, green, and white, the colors associated with the Women's Social and Political Union

The worldwide celebration honoring International Women's Day, an occasion that pays tribute to "the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women," takes place on March 8 every year, and throughout the whole month, as organizations, businesses, schools, and civic groups shine a spotlight on women's history.

That light will shine brightly in Santa Monica on the evening of March 8, 2022, when the Pacific Wheel, the world-famous solar-powered Ferris wheel, glitters with purple, green, and white, as well as a number of vibrant patterns, to draw awareness to those many achievements.

The powerful combination of colors? They're in remembrance of the Women's Social and Political Union, and the early and important strides the union made on behalf of women's suffrage, education, and advancement.

The light show is free to see from wherever you are, via the Pacific Wheel's webcam, and in person, if you call upon Santa Monica Pier. It all starts at sunset, which will happen a few minutes before 6 p.m., and concludes at midnight.

A number of places around Southern California will celebrate International Women's Day, in many ways, with several restaurants around town honoring female chefs and owners.

Check out Sprinkles Cupcakes, which has a treat created in honor of the month on its menu now, and the Original Farmers Market, which shared a stirring blog post devoted to its female-led businesses.

And at Los Angeles Public Library? Staff members have made several International Womens' Day recommendations, including inspirational and historical programs for listening and watching.

Peruse all of the offerings on this LAPL page now.