The Pacific Wheel to Display the Five Armed Services Seals

What to Know Thursday, Nov. 11, sunset to midnight

Free to see at the Santa Monica Pier or on the Pacific Wheel's webcam

The seals of the five armed services will be displayed, as well as American flags and patriotic imagery

Poignant and patriotic presentations are among the stirring centerpieces of Veterans Day, which we pause to ponder, and honor, each year on the 11th of November.

You can find these moving displays at pomp-filled parades, stately ceremonies, and anywhere people gather together to show their deep gratitude to those who have served.

Sometimes, though, those displays can go beyond beautiful flower sprays, and the stirring signs and messages that are sometimes seen at Veterans Day events.

If you're seeking the largest Veterans Day visual in town, you only need to look west, from most places around Southern California, to the Santa Monica Pier.

For the Pacific Wheel, that celebrated solar-powered attraction, will go glittery with gratitude on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 11.

In addition to red, white, and blue hues, and patriotic symbols, the five armed services' seals will shimmer across the side of the 9-story attraction, which glows thanks to 174,000 LED lights.

Additionally, the "... City of Santa Monica will also join the Los Angeles Army Recruitment Battalion and the California Army National Guard for a live-streamed and in-person Veterans Day commemoration on Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m. in the North Beach Lot 1, 1550 PCH," shared Pacific Park staffers.

"A limited number of seats will be available for in-person participation and the Santa Monica community is encouraged to view the ceremony live-streamed on the City’s YouTube. COVID-19 safety measures will be utilized."

You can watch the commemoration's live-stream from home, then check out the Ferris wheel's webcam starting at sunset on Nov. 11, to see the Veterans Day presentation.

The time the sun will set? Set your watch to 4:53 p.m. and tune in. The show concludes at midnight.