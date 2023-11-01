The Patchwork Shows are all about great artisans, unique gifts, and festive DIY

What to Know Patchwork Shows feature handmade gifts, jewelry, home goods, wearables, snacks, and more

The next market is headed to Ventura on Nov. 5, 2023

Over 50 vendors will be there

Finding our way into the holidays doesn't require a map, the sort of foldable piece of paper that is filled with streets, intersections, and points of interest.

But there are points of interest out in the world that will lead us into the sparkliest season, and while the intersections at these ebullient events aren't the ones we'd see on a map, they do have a way of helping us connect with great makers, interesting gifts, and the inspiration that comes in handy at the end of the year.

We are, of course, talking about the many craft markets and maker meet-ups that flower around Southern California when November arrives, giving artisans the chance to reconnect with treasured customers and meet several new fans and supporters, too.

And one of the major markets has begun its multi-city run, all to give people across the region a chance to visit, shop, and perhaps find a memorable present or two.

It's the Patchwork Show, helmed by the craft-tastic Dear Handmade Life. What started as a "tiny holiday craft show" is now visiting several locales around the region, with Ventura up on Nov. 5.

Over 50 vendors will visit the downtown spot, all to show their whimsical wares and chat with visitors.

And, as always, DIY crafting is a fun focal point, and there will be a bouquet of opportunities to partake in, including Friendship Bracelets with MNGO TTY, Sun Prints with Kasleberry Design, and Wool Felt Ornaments with Solstitched.

For more on this vibrant craft-tacular, and where it will head to next, visit this site now.