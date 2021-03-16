The Pets Store Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood

Pet-obsessed people can easily recognize the fact that the events, coincidences, and happenings that surround their beloved felines and Fidos tend to come in pairs.

Your pup is crawling onto your lap? Chances are good he wants to play with a toy.

Your cat is brushing against your legs? She just might want her dinner.

Likewise, you can expect a pet-themed attraction, the sort of critter-filled experience you might see at a major theme park, to open at the same time as its souvenir-packed shop.

But here's a timely twist: The Pets Store, the shop next door to the upcoming Universal Studios Hollywood attraction inspired by "The Secret Life of Pets" movies, just opened ahead of its attraction.

The reason? While rides and attractions remain temporarily closed at the theme park, stores could open, including the brand-new dog-and-cat-porium of utter cuteness.

Take a peek inside now, and keep in mind that to visit the shop you'll need a ticket to Taste of Universal, which is currently happening every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

