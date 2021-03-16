The Pets Store Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood

By Alysia Gray Painter

Pet-obsessed people can easily recognize the fact that the events, coincidences, and happenings that surround their beloved felines and Fidos tend to come in pairs.

Your pup is crawling onto your lap? Chances are good he wants to play with a toy.

Your cat is brushing against your legs? She just might want her dinner.

Likewise, you can expect a pet-themed attraction, the sort of critter-filled experience you might see at a major theme park, to open at the same time as its souvenir-packed shop.

But here's a timely twist: The Pets Store, the shop next door to the upcoming Universal Studios Hollywood attraction inspired by "The Secret Life of Pets" movies, just opened ahead of its attraction.

The reason? While rides and attractions remain temporarily closed at the theme park, stores could open, including the brand-new dog-and-cat-porium of utter cuteness.

Take a peek inside now, and keep in mind that to visit the shop you'll need a ticket to Taste of Universal, which is currently happening every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.

7 photos
1/7
Universal Studios Hollywood
Bark, meow, chirp: Fans of Illumination's "The Secret Life of Pets" can find a brand-new shop inspired by the animated film franchise at Universal Studios Hollywood.
2/7
Universal Studios Hollywood
The Universal City theme park is open on Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays for Taste of Universal (rides and attractions remain temporarily closed).
3/7
Universal Studios Hollywood
Toys, apparel, backpacks, hats? Find them at the shop, which is located next door to "The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash" attraction.
4/7
Universal Studios Hollywood
The attraction isn't yet open, but its shop debuted early, so that Taste of Universal guests might enjoy it.
5/7
Universal Studios Hollywood
The Adopt-a-Pup Station is one of the highlights of the shopping experience, which is high on the adorable scale.
6/7
Universal Studios Hollywood
Styling your pup is part of the fun.
7/7
Universal Studios Hollywood
Want to stop by The Pets Store? You'll want to purchase a ticket to Taste of Universal. When will "The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash" open? Stay tuned, animal lovers.

This article tagged under:

shopping

More Photo Galleries

See the Stars Arriving on the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet
See the Stars Arriving on the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet
Storm Photos: Late-Winter Scenes From Around Southern California
Storm Photos: Late-Winter Scenes From Around Southern California
Desert X, the Biennial Outdoor Art Exhibition, Opens
Desert X, the Biennial Outdoor Art Exhibition, Opens
Minion Café Debuts at Universal Studios Hollywood
Minion Café Debuts at Universal Studios Hollywood
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us