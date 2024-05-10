The Pixar Fest Marketplaces open at Disney California Adventure with fun foods galore

What to Know Pixar Fest opened at Disney California Adventure on April 26, 2024

Six food and drink booths debuted at the Anaheim theme park on May 10; look for dishes and sips playfully themed to the Pixar universe; other eateries around the resort have been serving Pixar treats since the festival opened

The festival runs through Aug. 4, 2024, with a nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park; a ticket and reservation are required to visit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

Sometimes we all need a little "Hanger Management," the sort of snacking that might give us a bit of pep, and a sunnier outlook, after a long day of go-go-go, then go some more.

Anger, the perpetually vexed character of "Inside Out," might agree with us on this important point. Picking up a few scrumptious vittles, and perhaps a refreshing beverage, has a way of instantly upping our outlook.

It so happens that Anger may now be seen on the front of the Hanger Management booth, one of the six snacky booths to be featured in the Pixar Fest Marketplaces.

The foodie stops opened on May 10, 2024, a couple of weeks after the April 26 launch of Pixar Fest, the larger, event-filled festival.

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort The Pixar Fest Marketplace may be found at Disney California Adventure; six booths, filled with Pixar-themed foods, will be open through Aug. 4. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

While the larger festival has a Disney California Adventure parade and a nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park, Pixar fans looking to nibble on themed eats will want to head to Disneyland California Adventure.

The booths include odes to "Ratatouille," "Luca," "Turning Red," "Soul," "Elemental," and, yes, "Inside Out."

Sea Monster Lemonade is available at is available at Portorossa Pasta, the booth inspired by "Luca," while Gusteau's To-Go, the "Ratatouille"-themed spot, has a pizzetta featuring, oh yum, ratatouille.

A Gusteau Macaron is also on the menu.

Adding to the joy of the May 10 debut?

Meilin and Ming Lee of "Turning Red" have returned to Disney California Adventure to meet guests at select times; find the mother and daughter characters near Grizzly Peak.

For the full list of Pixar Fest foods, including the just-debuted dining of the Pixar Fest Marketplaces, peruse the Pixar Fest Foodie Guide now.