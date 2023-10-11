The Pumpkin House, a seasonal staple, is charming visitors at Descanso Gardens

What to Know Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge

The Pumpkin House is on view daily at the gardens; included with admission

"Carved," the destination's evening event, is shimmering through Oct. 31

We're officially in the pumpkin-scented center of Wholesome Season, when our cider is toasty, our socks rock cute cables, and our sweaters, though they are lightweight, are perfectly plush.

What we really need now is something that has sprung straight from the heart of a fall fable, the sort of story that involves adorable critters, a chilly wind, and a bit of magic.

Finding such sights can be tricky in our major megalopolis, but not if you know where to go.

And plenty of people, especially those who devotedly observe the quaint rituals of Wholesome Season, are making for Descanso Gardens, which happens to be home to a limited-time structure boasting some serious storybook vibes.

It's the Pumpkin House, a wee and twee cabin that is, oh yes, decked out in real squashes. The one-room building is lacking in furniture and the such, but not in charm, meaning it has become one of the must-visits for guests calling upon the sun-dappled realm of oaks and flowers.

Oh yes, and sea monsters, too: Just a short stroll from the Pumpkin House is a large-scale beastie that is, yes, rocking all sorts of colorful gourds.

These two sights have become October icons at the La Cañada Flintridge landmark, which is also home to "Carved," the evening event that features thousands of glowing pumpkins.

But if you've got a daytime visit in the works before Halloween arrives, you'll want to stop for those sweet Pumpkin House photos — you can actually duck inside if you like — and a meet-up with the destination's resident pumpkin monster.

This just goes to show that while the moonlit "Carved" gets a lot of the "glow" — or attention, if you prefer — come October, the daytime delights around Descanso Gardens are also full of festive spirit.

Be sure to check out the new Jones Coffee pop-up near the entrance, and the new foodie marketplace, too; both just debuted at Descanso Gardens in late summer.