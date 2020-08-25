The Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns to Starbucks

What to Know Tuesday, Aug. 25

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is also making its seasonal debut

Dial 1-833-GET-FALL for more fall-style feels

Late August is a stretch of the year that seems, at first sweaty glance, to be almost totally devoid of celebratory holidays (save, of course, for National Dog Day, on Aug. 26, which stands head and tail above other happy occasions).

But fall fanciers, the people who'd like to live in a place where it is autumn throughout the calendar, feel differently, for it is in the days leading up to September when a number of coffee chains begin selling their pumpkin-themed products.

And at the forefront of the pack?

It's the place that's become synonymous with spicy sips, particularly the PSL.

That's the zingy handle for the Pumpkin Spice Latte, a drink that is, without quibble, a superstar on the Starbucks seasonal line-up.

The Starbucks PSL is back, autumn aficionados, and you can find yours starting on Tuesday, Aug. 25, its earliest return engagement ever.

In addition to the classic tum-warmer of a beverage, there is the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

That's a solid choice when the thermometer insists on informing us that summer isn't yet thinking of making its departure, so we can wear plaid scarves and scrunchy socks and indulge in our PSL love around the clock.

Look for other items on the new fall menu, like the salted caramel drinks, which boast their own enduring and intense fandom. But when will the SCL, or Salted Caramel Latte, give the PSL a run for its creamy crown? Debate that, drink devotees.

If you still need more foliage-fun, chill-breeze vibes, there's a special PSL-themed number to dial: 1-833-GET-FALL.

You'll have a chance to choose from several selections, and recordings, that will up the autumn factor and deepen your Pumpkin Spice Latte allegiances, if such a thing were even possible.

The only question remains: With whip or no? Some fans might claim forgoing the drink's creamy topper is like heading on a leaf-peeping walk without wearing your favorite knit cap.

It's up to you of course, but the tempting fact remains: PSL season, Late August's tastiest occasion, is here.