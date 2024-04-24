The Queen Mary unveiled its first Summer Event Series, with movies, music, and more

What to Know Summer Event Series at the Queen Mary in Long Beach

May and June 2024, select evenings; Margaritas on the Mary begins the series on May 3

Night Market, The Stargazer Supper Club, and movie screenings are coming up

The tempting notion of setting sail on a fabulous ship is lovely, especially when the weather is warming up, the sun is setting later, and we're ready to enjoy some community, some culture, and maybe a margarita, too.

And while it is true that the Queen Mary's days of traveling the seas have concluded — those came to an end in 1967, when the ocean-liner pulled into its new forever home of Long Beach — we can still "set sail," at least in spirit, for several gatherings happening near the gargantuan landmark.

It's the Summer Event Series that we're raising our mast over, a May-into-June line-up that will include film screenings, The Stargazer Supper Club, and the Night Market, too.

And while the evening market is returning to the Queen Mary, the series itself is "sailing" into its inaugural season in 2024.

The ocean-adjacent fun gets rolling on May 3, just two days ahead of Cinco de Mayo, when Margaritas on the Mary takes place. The Night Market follows soon after, on May 9, offering guests to "shop at pop-up small business boutiques" and savor snacks and sounds by starlight.

The Queen Mary Movie Nights will happen monthly, while The Stargazer Supper Club will swing to throwback sounds, the kind that might have been heard on the ship back in the 1950s. Adding to the spirit of the dance-ready to-do is a seven-piece band.

There's a Date Night Package for movie guests, by the by, which reserved couch seating and a bottle of bubbly.

"We are thrilled to launch our Summer Event Series, featuring fun experiences such as the Night Market alongside some exciting new offerings designed for families of every generation," expressed Steve Caloca, Managing Director of the Queen Mary.

"With an action-packed lineup of activities and entertainment, we're hoping everyone will come aboard and join us for an unforgettable summer at The Queen Mary."

While this will all take place near the ship, there are on-board pursuits that are also changing it up for summer. Extended hours will soon start for tours and exhibits on the ocean liner, if you're keen to take the Hollywood Tour or the Haunted Encounters Tour.