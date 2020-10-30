The Ray Bradbury Windows Are Free to See in South Pas

The chilling stories from our childhoods, and the thrilling tales we've heard as adults, often spring from various All Hallows Eve legends, the old yarns that stretch back centuries.

But, on occasion? A spirited and soul-enriching classic arrives during our lifetime, one that delivers all of the Halloween charm and fun we want.

Ray Bradbury's "The Halloween Tree," from 1972, has become that modern-day must-read for many of the author's devotees, a book that is returned to each October.

And October, that Bradbury-ist of months, has delivered Bradbury buffs another gift: The three stained glass windows now on view at the South Pasadena Public Library.

Mr. Bradbury was famously a firm friend to libraries during his storied lifetime. He was also a fan of South Pasadena's small-town quaintness, a place that eagerly reciprocated the friendship in numerous ways.

Theater fans will remember his plays taking centerstage at the Fremont Centre Theatre, a venue that's a short walk from the library, which is also home to the Ray Bradbury Collection and the Ray Bradbury Conference Room.

The new stained glass windows grace this very room, a sweet and satisfying tribute to the imaginative, wise, and empathetic author, a man who spent much of his life writing right here in LA.

Designed by artist Tim Carey and created by the historic Judson Studios, the bright and beautiful windows pay tribute to some of Mr. Bradbury's best-known works.

See them in detail and learn more about the colorful works below. The windows are now free to view at any time, and will be lit "Monday through Saturday," shared the South Pasadena Public Library.