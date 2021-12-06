The Rose Parade Just Floated Some Fresh Sneak Peeks

By Alysia Gray Painter

There are several distinct chapters when it comes to enjoying a Rose Parade float, before you even spy the float rolling through Old Pasadena.

There's learning that a particular business or city or group will be participating. Then you might hear what the idea or theme of the float will be. You could see a rendering, those colorful drawings that sum up the spirit of the on-the-move artwork.

And on New Year's Day? You'll finally spy the large-scale creation on television, or from a bleacher or curb on Orange Grove Boulevard or Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena.

There's still one more chapter to go beyond the parade: Admiring it up close, during the Post-Parade Showcase of Floats, if eyeing all of those fabulous floral details from a few feet away is your jam.

The people behind the parade, which got its start in 1890, just released the fourth wave of float illustrations almost exactly a month out from when the 2022 Rose Parade presented by Honda will take place.

Eager to soak up the splendor of several whimsical renderings of the floats that will add oodles of artistry to the pomp-filled parade?

Scroll on to see a few of the floats that are (very) soon to come...

8 photos
1/8
Rose Parade presented by Honda
"America's New Year Celebration" begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1. The place? The heart of Old Pasadena.
2/8
The Blue Diamond Almond float includes touches of pink and a message at the front of the float: "From Our Hearts to Your Hands."
3/8
"A Healthier Future" is the theme of the Kaiser Permanente entry.
4/8
The Wetzel's Pretzels float will go "Cruisin" down Route 66.
5/8
Mutual of Omaha celebrates a "Wild Kingdom" with elephants, whales, and giraffes, too.
6/8
"The Masked Singer" float if full of fanciful figures.
7/8
Sierra Madre lauds "Nature's Classroom" and a pair of sizable toucans.
8/8
Believing in dreams? That's at the core of this Shriners Children's float.

