rose parade

The Rose Parade Just Gave Its First Sneak Peek of the 2023 Floats

The famous Pasadena procession shared the renderings for five festive floats. The inspiring 2023 theme? "Turning the Corner."

By Alysia Gray Painter

Rose Parade presented by Honda

What to Know

  • The 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda
  • Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
  • The flower-covered icons of the Pasadena parade take months to build; businesses, cities, and organizations sponsor the on-the-roll wonders

A strong spirit of surreal sweetness is present in the first batch of 2023 Rose Parade float renderings to be revealed — there is, after all, one float boasts a mouse that's drawn to look a bit like Albert Einstein — and that spirit seriously suits the upcoming event.

For here's a not-too-surprising twist you may have seen coming, if you keep your eye on the calendar and you know all the decades-old traditions that surround the Pasadena spectacular: It's not happening on New Year's Day.

At least in 2023, for Jan. 1 will fall on a Sunday, and the Rose Parade? It never, ever happens on a Sunday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ever. Well not since 1893, that is.

So best circle Jan. 2, a Monday in 2023, as quickly as you can, then brew some rose tea before you settle in to admire these five festive floats, which hail from both businesses and cities (the parade famously features floats sponsored by corporations as well as local towns and civic groups).

The float renderings were released by the parade's team on Oct. 20; fans can expect more renderings will be revealed in the weeks to come.

The theme of the 2023 extravaganza, which begins on Orange Grove Boulevard in Pasadena, in front of the Tournament of Roses house, then takes a right turn onto Colorado Boulevard? "Turning the Corner," an inspirational and easy-to-remember notion, since the parade itself does turn that corner each year.

But hold up: Did we say "decades-old traditions" earlier? Surely we meant "centuries-old," for this long-running event is celebrating its 134th outing in 2023 which means, yes, it first clip-clopped, horsey-style, through the Crown City in 1890.

"Spark of Imagination," the 2023 Rose Parade float presented by the City of South Pasadena, the city that has the honor of placing "the oldest self-built float in the parade." (photo: Rose Parade presented by Honda)
"Launching Our Future Generation," the 2023 Rose Parade float presented by BAZIC Products; the float will feature over 10,000 roses. (photo: Rose Parade presented by Honda)
"Lifting Each Other Up" is Donate Life America's hope-filled message encouraging organ and tissue donation. (photo: Rose Parade presented by Honda)
The Lions International is "Bridging the World Through Service" at the 2023 Rose Parade; the organization has had a presence in the parade since 1992. (photo: Rose Parade presented by Honda)
Cal Poly Rose Float's "Road to Reclamation" features cheerful snails, mushrooms, and a woodsy vibe; the school's first Rose Parade float rolled in 1949. The uplifting effort is "a joint program between Cal Poly Pomona and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo." (photo: Rose Parade presented by Honda)

This article tagged under:

