The Rose Parade Just Sneak-Peek'd a Few 2022 Floats

If you know your Rose Parade facts, from what the volunteers wear (they're the famous and beloved White Suiters seen along the route) to where the Tournament House is located (that would be elegant Orange Grove Boulevard, of course), you know, for sure, that float preparation starts well in advance of New Year's Day.

So when the world-famous Pasadena procession, which grandly rolls down Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevards on the first of January each year (and sometimes Jan. 2, if Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday), unveils a trio of float renderings in the middle of springtime, you're not at all surprised.

After all, the building of a massive, on-the-move artwork, a colossal undertaking that often sports moving parts and complex elements, takes months and months of planning. It isn't all about the final days of flower-placement, though that, too, requires oodles of florally minded forethought.

The Rose Parade did just pull back the 2022 curtain on the "first sneak peek" of the coming parade, a spectacular that will be in-person in just under eight months, or two-thirds of a years, if you prefer to look at it that way.

The renderings were shared on the parade's social media feeds on May 6, 2021 which, yes, is rather more than a few days ahead of Jan. 1, as the calendar goes. But the Rose Paraders? They're always ahead of the curve when it comes to staging this venerable spectacular, which has taken place in three different centuries.

Enjoy the vibrant float designs now, and start getting rosy with excitement about what's to colorfully come in the heart of Pasadena on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.