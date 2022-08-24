The San Marino Motor Classic Has Nifty Cars and a Give-Back Spirit

What to Know Sunday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lacy Park in San Marino

$35 in advance; beneficiaries include Cancer Support Community Pasadena, the Rotary Club of San Marino, and Pasadena Humane & SPCA

There are always magnificent motor cars to be found around Monterey, but come the middle of August?

Automobiles of the most over-the-top, super-vintage-y, and beyond-bespoke-iest varieties roll through Monterey, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Pacific Grove, and other points around the pretty peninsula.

Classic Car Weeks, fancy concours-type to-dos, rollicking rallies, and all sorts of showy meet-ups fill out the celebration-heavy schedule, drawing fender fans from nearby, around California, and far beyond.

But Southern California has its own concours-style energy come August, an energy that will be in full bloom, or "vroom" rather, during a Sunday funday of out-and-out auto-oriented admiring.

It's the San Marino Motor Classic, presented by Rusnak Auto Group, and it is set to impress vehicle mavens and devotees of dream machines on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Even more impressive, though, than the fine cars that will park for the outdoor party?

This show regularly supports a number of local charities, and in 2022 those beneficiaries include Cancer Support Community Pasadena, the Rotary Club of San Marino, and Pasadena Humane & SPCA.

More than "400 mint condition cars" are expected to park around San Marino's beloved Lacy Park, giving ticket holders plenty to wow-out over. Oh yes: This is a ticketed event, so do purchase your $35 admission ahead of time if you hope to go.

The San Marino Motor Classic happens over the lunch hour, so do visit some of the food trucks in the area if you would like to stay at the park for a quick bite before you continue looking, sighing, and chatting up the cars' owners.

It's not surprising that plenty of locals enter their cars in the classic, which has plenty of San Marino moxie and a haute-meets-homespun flavor.

The "haute" part? Many of the autos are extremely elegant, unusual, and rare. The "homespun" element? There may be a cute pup or two at Lacy Park, along with representatives from Pasadena Humane, as well as lots of neighborly spirit on display.

Find out more about this philanthropic favorite, the San Gabriel Valley's charming answer to the iconic auto shows of August seen around Monterey and beyond.