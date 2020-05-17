The Segerstrom Throws a Free Virtual Carnival

What to Know Sunday, May 17

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free

What does the concept of "carnival" mean to you?

Does it mean that your fingertips will be sticky with cotton candy? Does it mean you may have a clown sighting? Will you need to be stuck atop a Ferris wheel for a few minutes, to truly savor the classic carnival experience?

Here's something true: The spirit of the sunshiny, fun-timing, let-go carnival can be present even in some of the activities you try at home.

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa can and will lend inspiration on the try-it-at-home front, thanks to a Virtual Spring Carnival on May 17.

You don't need a torn-off ticket or wristband to enter, either. Just check it out, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and enjoy "... family-friendly activities with easy instructional videos, special performances and Instagram challenges."

Make a puppet with materials around the house (hi, brown paper bags), the sharing of talents and tricks (this includes your pups, too), and the making-up of creative games is on the schedule.

Nope, you won't walkaway with sticky fingertips, unless you have a cotton candy machine at home (lucky). But your tots may pick up a few fanciful skills or the inspiration to make their own fun, carnival-style. And you might, too.

Feeling spring?

There's no need to build a Ferris wheel from scratch: Tune into the Costa Mesa cultural destination for a merry May midday, one that boasts a few hallmarks of carnival-inspired joy.