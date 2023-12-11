The Snoopy House Holiday Display, a free Costa Mesa favorite, has activities aplenty

What to Know Snoopy House Holiday Display at Costa Mesa City Hall

Free; Dec. 15 through 22, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Pop-up events, food trucks, and special weekend activities are on the schedule; sledding is happening on select nights

Doing a happy, fast-of-paw dance atop the nearest dog house, all to show our elation over the return of a charming Southern California holiday tradition, one that's been delighting us for decades?

We're not sure if we could easily pull off the fancy moves that Snoopy, the iconic canine created by cartoonist Charles Schulz, so effortlessly enacts in the timeless television specials.

But in our hearts, and the hearts of Southern Californians around Orange County and beyond, the Snoopy House Holiday Display has a way of prompting impromptu happy dances, whether they take place atop dog houses or anywhere else.

The homespun PEANUTS cutouts first debuted in 1967 in front of the home of Jim Jordan, the creator of the display. Families around Costa Mesa and beyond enjoyed the delightful display for decades, but when Mr. Jordan faced financial challenges after 44 years of presenting the festive decorations, it looked like the tradition was in peril.

Neighbors, friends, and fans of the display reached out to the city of Costa Mesa to see if the charming display might be saved. Soon, a new home for Mr. Jordan's joy-summoning sight, which features several PEANUTS characters, Christmas details, and bright colors, was found: Costa Mesa City Hall.

It was just the sort of uplifting ending, and fresh start, that might prompt Snoopy to leap for joy.

And that joy is back in 2023, giving PEANUTS fans and holiday-loving revelers the chance to behold the display over several sweet December nights. You can stop by city hall, for free, and do the Snoopy dance as you enjoy decorations that thousands of Costa Mesa residents have cherished over the years.

There are some playful pop-up activities and merry moments ahead, too, with carolers, food trucks, and Santa photos on the schedule; the weekend nights will have special offerings.

It's all twinkling from Dec. 15 through 22, 2023 at Costa Mesa City Hall, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. nightly.

For more information about the weekend activities and what is afoot each night, dance by this page now.