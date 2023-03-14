The SoCal Spot Serving the Most Hot Pi? It's the Jet Propulsion Laboratory

What to Know You're invited to "Solve Stellar Math Problems" on National Pi Day, courtesy of NASA

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory, based in Pasadena, honors the March 14 occasion each year by highlighting how pi helps us explore space

The Perseverance Mars rover and the James Webb Space Telescope get shout-outs on the 2023 poster

Fact: There are no pizza parlors aboard the James Webb Space Telescope, not even the sort of store where you can grab a single slice, no toppings, no fuss.

And finding a sweet shop where you can enjoy a piece of warm rhubarb pie, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, on Mars?

We're likely several years away from such a tempting business putting down stakes on the Red Planet (and, well, any business, to be honest, but we hold out hope).

But enjoying a bit of pi while savoring the thrill of cosmic exploration?

That absolutely can be done and you don't even need to find a rocket ship, or leave our home planet, to do so.

You only need to gaze in the direction of Pasadena, and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, to snack on some science goodness.

This dish's name? It's π in the Sky, a brain-cool treat from the big thinkers at the NASA hub, a spot that's synonymous with the Mars rovers and so many space-forward adventures.

The colorful 2023 poster, created for Pi Day, includes a few noggin-twisting teasers involving some of the stars of JPL, like the Perseverance rover's 38 tubes, the spectacular cylinders that hold rock samples, the sorts of samples that help us to know more about Mars.

Another 2023 question asks lovers of layered math questions to ponder the size difference of the James Webb Space Telescope's primary mirror compared to the Hubble Space Telescope. (Hint, which you surely don't need: The area of the newer telescope's primary mirror is larger.)

Of course, unknotting the wonders of pi on Pi Day, which is, of course, 3/14, a tribute to the start of the mathematical constant, isn't the only way to connect with JPL.

You can follow the laboratory on social media, to stay up-to-date on the science center's latest projects.

And even radder, if you find Pi Day, space telescopes, and Mars rovers especially rad? You can "Explore JPL" on April 29-30, 2023, at an in-person education event.

Tickets will become available on April 2; do a bit of exploring on your own now, to get all of the information about visiting the wonder-filled institution.