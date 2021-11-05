The Three Stooges Big Screen Event Is Back at The Alex

What to Know Saturday, Nov. 27, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Alex Theatre in Glendale

Presented by the Alex Film Society; advance purchase strongly encouraged

Life, all too frequently, can be frequently light on the nyuks.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

You surely know what we mean: Guffaws, chortles, and anything nyuk-worthy can lift us up, summon a smile, and lessen the stress of the day-to-day, at least for a moment.

But nyuking, as an art form, is rarely seen, meaning we're living life with far fewer guffaws and cackles than we'd like.

The Alex Film Society gets us. And to help us find some of the let-loose humor and old-school vaudeville-style wit associated with nyuks, chortles, and guffaws, the cinema-loving group holds a big-screen event, each Thanksgiving Saturday, featuring the Three Stooges.

The series took 2020 off, but it is ready to celebrate its 23rd year on Saturday, Nov. 27 with a timely theme: "Back in Business."

The line-up of shorts, which is presented in association with C3 Entertainment, is all about "... showcasing the boys' endeavors at making a living or pursuing a profession, and letting no obstacle stand in their way."

Cue the nyuks and chortles.

And the wow factor: Sony Pictures has provided the "gorgeous" 35MM prints.

There's another part of this enduring holiday tradition that suits several Southern California families: The society offers a matinee program, in addition to a presentation in the evening, in case you're looking to introduce a comedy-loving youngster to the Stooges' shenanigans.

On the uproarious schedule? Six high-energy shorts, including "False Alarms" from 1936 and 1943's "Dizzy Detectives."

As for summoning more smiles? A number of Glendale eateries offer discounts on the day of the show to ticket holders.

Important info: "The Alex is currently requiring Proof of Vaccination or a Negative PCR Test (within 48 hrs.) to enter the theatre. Masks are required inside the theatre, and when on theatre grounds."

The society also recommends giving yourself extra time to arrive and enter the theater.

For all of the guffaws, grins, and nyuk-making moments, stop by this site and be sure to secure your ticket in advance.