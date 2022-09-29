The Thrilling Pacific Airshow to Barrel Roll Into Huntington Beach

What to Know Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach

Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, 2022

Tickets start at $25

Some of the earliest motion pictures, including the 1927 Academy Award-winning "Wings," featured fabulous daredevils taking the art and science of flight to new and higher and wowzier realms.

And even though a century has passed since those first film directors turned their hand-crank cameras to the skies, we humans are still held in a jaw-dropping thrall by planes that can loop, dive, and seemingly perform unimagined acrobatics while up among the clouds.

One of the best places to see some of the planet's best pilots perform these maneuvers? The Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, an airy and iconic extravaganza that is flying from late September into early October with a host of amazing events in tow.

The sunshiny, sky-watchable spot? Just near the Huntington Beach Pier.

Admission to this extreme aerial-tacular? This is a ticketed event, if you want to be front-and-center for all of those loops, rolls, and breaks.

Tickets start at $25, but there are options of the VIP-est variety, if you want to really do it up with a cabana or chalet or club-style seating. (Doing it "up" at an airshow sounds punny, but plenty of aerophiles most definitely seek an especially stellar experience.)

The "... Airshow delivers an action-packed lineup of events, from live music festivals on the beach and VIP offerings, to over-the-water aerobatic demonstrations from the world's best display teams," so planning your day out before you go, or days out if you're attending over the entire three-day event, is essential.

Some of the performers set to dazzle include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Navy F-35C Demo Team, and other talented teams that are able to weave together fantasy and flight with technical prowess, skilled know-how, and audience-pleasing flair.

Cameras, and people, have watched planes and pilots seemingly defy gravity, and imagination, for well over 100 years now, and the thrilling tradition continues on Sept. 30, and Oct. 1 and 2, near Huntington Beach Pier.