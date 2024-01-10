The Valley Food Truck Festival will summon summer-style vibes at Topanga Social

What to Know Valley Food Truck Festival

Free admission; Jan. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Topanga Social at Westfield Topanga

Ten food trucks will stop by the food market's parking lot, including Fry Day and The Lime Truck

While signs of spring are beginning to poke their petal-pretty heads through various garden beds, and a few trees, here and there, are looking like they'll flower, on schedule, in the next few weeks, the spirit of summer has completely and thoroughly vamoosed.

It's downright chilly out, we're not pursuing warm-weather fun, and twilight time is still arriving early, way early, all to remind us that we've still got a lot of winter to go.

But there is something semi-summer-ish pulling into the parking lot at Topanga Social: An eveningtime event filled with feasty food-truckery, just the sort of sight you might find on a summer's night.

So grab your coat, or at least a cozy jacket, and make for Topanga Social, Westfield Topanga's food hall, on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Ten food trucks, including Fry Day, The Lime Truck, and Richeeze Grilled Cheese will park for three nosh-around hours, starting at 6 o'clock.

It's the Valley Food Truck Festival, and it is bringing us those brighter, dine-under-the-stars sensations, the kind that we usually start sensing in May or June.

DJ music and live tunes will up the summer-is-kind-of-on-the-way atmosphere.

Getting in? It's free, but you'll want to let the organizers know you'll be there.

Having money for ice cream, barbecue, rice balls, and the other goodies? Yes, that's important.

If you miss this food truck-themed meet-up, Topanga Social is open daily; Dumpling Monster, Mad Lab Coffee, and Burrata House are on the tempting roster.