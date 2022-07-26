The Weeknd's New Haunted House to Haunt Universal Studios

What to Know Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

"The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare" finds eerie inspiration in the acclaimed artist's album "After Hours"

Sept. 8 through Oct. 31, select nights; Halloween Horror Nights tickets are on sale now

The scariest stretch of the year and tremendously evocative tunes?

They've proven to be a perfect pairing, frequently giving fright fans an ethereally aural adventure, one that works on several experiential levels.

The team behind Halloween Horror Nights, the falltime fantasia hauntingly helmed by Universal Studios Hollywood, has long appreciated this singular connection.

Past haunted houses have found their scintillating soundcraft in the music of several acclaimed artists and bands, including frequent collaborator Slash, who scored the event's "Clowns 3D" maze in 2014.

Now The Weeknd is the fright festival's newest award-winning partner on an epic haunting, thanks to a brand-new haunted house set to debut at the Universal Studios Hollywood event.

"I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life. I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!" said Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye.

"The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare" finds its memorable inspiration in the award-winning artist's album "After Hours," with "Heartless," "In Your Eyes," and "Too Late" weaving through the adventure. And the super-hit "Blinding Lights," too, will add further atmosphere to the step-inside, music-and-monsters destination.

"With the eerie sounds of 'After Hours' reverberating throughout the experience, guests will step into a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by The Weeknd's music and short films," shares Universal Studios Hollywood.

"As they're stalked by slashers, bandaged maniacs, gruesome toad-like creatures and other unfathomable horrors from the mind of the artist, guests will be challenged to survive the night while trapped within the terrifying, unexpected world of 'The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare' – a place that only exists in The Weeknd's vivid imagination and from which one may never escape."

Tickets are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights, which opens on Sept. 8.

The scary series will run on select nights through Oct. 31, with a host of eeked-out shows, snacks, scenes, and thrill-filled attractions, including an experience inspired by the original "Halloween" movie and a trio of terrifying Universal Monsters.

