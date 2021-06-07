The Word Is Snout: It's Pet Appreciation Week

What to Know June 7-13, 2021

TRADE Marketplace in Irvine is having a pop-up pet marketplace on Saturday, June 12

KittenPalooza is meowing at Best Friends Animal Society on June 12 and 13

Pet Appreciation Year?

Please excuse for a moment us as we glance at our notes, and various jottings we've made, on this important topic.

Ah yes, we see that this particular observance runs from the first of January, from a nanosecond after midnight, all the way through to Dec. 31 as the midnight clock sounds.

Because people who are head-over-heels for their hounds and felines and cutie patootie critters honor their precious pets each and every day, in all the ways, with snuggles, coos, and treats galore.

Of course they do. Obviously. For sure. We're celebrating our pets all year long, with ardor and enthusiasm.

But Pet Appreciation Week, as an event-oriented happening? That particular party happens, in a more official way, in June.

And the winning week is here again, ready to arf and meow and chirp its way into our homes, lives, and minds, from June 7 through 13.

If you're already busy appreciating your four-legged, whisker-rocking, beak-beautiful buddy, hooray. You've clearly celebrated Pet Appreciation Week in the past.

Maybe, though, you'd love to show your appreciation by fostering a new furry love. That can be done, through numerous rescues around town, and by seeing how you can play a part via LA Animal Services, which always needs people to lend a hand, a home, and a heart to beasties in need.

Looking to pick up a few goodies for the cuddler who shares your couch? Look to TRADE Marketplace, which is hosting a special pet-themed pop-up on June 12 in honor of the week.

Barks of Love Animal Rescue is the Irvine destination's partner on the event, which will feature a number of pet-oriented purveyors of goods and services, including The Salty Dog Photography Studio, California Canine Apparel, and more.

And if kittens capture your fancy? Be cheered: KittenPalooza is up at the close of Pet Appreciation Week, at Best Friends Animal Society.

It's an in-person event, at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills. Read all about it meow, er, now, at the rescue group's online HQ.