The World's Most ‘Extreme' Cars Roll Into Los Angeles

By Alysia Gray Painter

Suddenly spying a hypercar while waiting at a light in Friday afternoon traffic?

For the auto enthusiast, the magical moment will be emblazoned upon their motor-loving memory for, well, ever.

Hypercars, after all, can be dazzlingly defined as "the fastest and most exclusive cars that money can buy," a spot-on definition shared by an auto institution that will put dozens of jaw-dropping rides on display over the next 18 months.

The Petersen Automotive Museum, on the Miracle Mile, will be the place to behold all of these fantasy machines, the on-the-go artworks that can make anyone catch their breath, even if they're not a maven of ultra-fine cars.

Adding to the anticipatory thrills?

A new selection of cars will replace those that have been on view for several months around the exhibit's midpoint. The first grouping will be on view from Dec. 4, 2021 through Sept. 22, 2022, while the second batch will remain on view from late September 2022 through May 14, 2023.

Both "leading manufacturers" and "lesser-known brands" will be represented throughout the exhibit.

"Hypercars are a glimpse of the future today," said Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges. "With this extensive exhibit, we want to nail down what a hypercar is while giving guests the opportunity to view some of the rarest and most luxurious vehicles available."

Here are four of the fabulous vroom-vroomers you may see when "Hypercars" opens at the museum on Dec. 4.

4 photos
1/4
@Ted7/Petersen Automotive Museum
"Hypercars: The Allure of the Extreme" will be on view at the Petersen Automotive Museum from Dec. 4, 2021 through May 14, 2023. General admission is $17 adults, $15 for seniors, and $12 for children.
2/4
@Ted7/Petersen Automotive Museum
The ARIA FXE concept car will be included in the exhibit.
3/4
@Ted7/Petersen Automotive Museum
Look also for the Koenigsegg Agera RS Final Edition.
4/4
@Ted7/Petersen Automotive Museum
Bugatti buffs, take note: A Bugatti Veyron 16.4 is in the eye-catching collection as well.

