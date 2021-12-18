Theme Park Treasures Go to Auction During ‘A Visit to Disneyland'

Mementos have a notable knack for being pretty magical, all told. After all, they encapsulate a memory for us, a physical reminder of that one fabulous time we so happily had.

The Disney Parks are well-known for their whimsical mementos, but there are a number of items that fans definitely do not leave with after a day spent at one of the world-famous theme parks.

We can't purchase an attraction vehicle, for example, or the costume worn by a cast member.

But sometimes, those rare artifacts come up for auction, giving mavens of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, the Skyway, the Disneyland Hotel, and other Disney icons a true one-of-a-kind, or at least-super-hard-to-find, memento.

That's happening on Dec. 18 and 19, 2021, at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks.

"Highlights of this collection include an original Skyway vehicle, original Disney paintings by Christian Lassen which will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas, artifacts from Pixar's 'Up' which will benefit The Ed Asner Family Center, (and) several large character displays from the Disney Stores," shared the team behind the galleries on the auction site.

Other treasures include "... original Walt Disney signed documents, original audio-animatronic components, park-used props from Disneyland and Walt Disney World, one of the earliest Haunted Mansion concept renderings from Walt Disney World, stunning miniature models of the Haunted Mansion by artist Bridget McCarty, original silk-screened attraction posters, and much more."

Take a look now and bid online, if you like, where more of the lots are listed, with photographs and detailed information.