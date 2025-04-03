Love the Wild Flower Hotline? Join a big garden tour from the team behind it

What to Know "Native Plant Garden Tour"

Presented by the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants

April 5 and 6, 2025

$55

Addresses will be provided once you purchase your ticket

In this poppy-lite spring, we're searching for fresh ways to connect with colorful California-cool plants.

The good news: There are still lovely flowers gracing all sorts of gardens, parks, and wild expanses across Southern California.

The Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants, long a champion of SoCal-strong specimens filling out our yards, is a great resource for flower fans around our region.

That's due in part to the Wild Flower Hotline, a decades-old offering helmed by the foundation, as well as the many plant sales and environmental events that pop up at the foundation's Sun Valley location.

But one of the best-known blossom-focused festivities on the foundation's calendar is the "Native Plant Garden Tour," a springtime treat that gives nature mavens a chance to peek behind walls and fences at a variety of plantings, vegetable beds, and shrub-filled expanses.

The tour — it is divided into two days — returns April 5 and 6 and tickets are still available.

You'll receive the addresses once you purchase your ticket.

Wait... you say this is your first time joining this popular tour, a city-spanning tradition that has been a favorite with nature lovers for over 20 years?

Here's what to expect:

"Since 2003, more than 700 public and private landscapes have participated in the 'Native Plant Garden Tour,' shares the foundation on the event's site.

"Ranging from coastal container gardens to experimental urban homesteads, each unique design offers beauty and critical habitat for wildlife. The gardens on this tour contain at least 50 percent native plants."

Spring isn't nearly over, and while our weather this past winter didn't grant us a thick carpet of orange blooms at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, we can still find floral gorgeousness in plenty of pockets around Southern California.

Here's where to start.

And if you're still feeling you'd like to search for the wilder expression of the season, the Wild Flower Hotline is updated every Friday through May.