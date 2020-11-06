There's a Piece of Pumpkin Pie Atop This Seasonal Milkshake

What to Know Through Nov. 30, 2020

Slater's 50/50 in Pasadena, Valencia, Huntington Beach and San Diego

$12.99

There are plenty of places you can put a piece of pumpkin pie, when you think about it.

Behind the jug of milk on your refrigerator's second shelf? It's a solid spot for hiding the final piece from the pan, if you'd really, really like one more slice after everyone's gone to bed on Thanksgiving night.

Next to a scoop of vanilla or caramel ice cream? Few would argue against such excellent placement for a piece of pumpkin pie.

But placing a triangle of pumpkin-rich, crust-yummy goodness atop a milkshake?

That's not a common location for this ultra-November dessert.

And yet? If you make your way to a Slater's 50/50 in Pasadena, Valencia, Huntington Beach and San Diego by the end of November 2020, you will indeed find a milkshake that's sporting a slice of pumpkin pie at its rim.

Call it a delicious hat, if you will. And there's more to mmm over with this milkshake, which is, yes, Pumpkin Pie in flavor.

"The decadent dessert starts with a vanilla ice cream base, 100% pumpkin puree, and crumbled graham cracker crust stacked with whipped cream," revealed Slater's 50/50.

Cinnamon and caramel also play important roles in the whole, as befits the cinnamon-iest, most caramel-drenched stretch of the year.

Insta-worthy straws and a cute flag topper make this a snapshot-perfect sweet.

Will you eat that piece of pie first, though, or finish the milkshake?

That's up to you, of course.

Will simply eating the last hunk of pumpkin pie in front of the refrigerator at 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving lose some of its luster after you've enjoyed the seasonal treat as a complement to a over-the-top milkshake?

Some holiday traditions, like a late-night piece of pie on T Day, are here to stay. But so are super-outlandish shakes such as the new Slater's 50/50 Pumpkin Pie.