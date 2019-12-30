There’s a Special Rose Bowl Ice Cream in Pasadena

What to Know
- Salt & Straw Pasadena
- 39 W. Colorado Boulevard
- The rose-themed ice cream is available through New Year's Day 2020
How do you really show you've connected with a new-to-you community, just weeks after your business arrived in town?
There are multiple ways to go the "we get you" route, but the brand-new Salt & Straw in Old Pasadena, which debuted just before Thanksgiving 2019, is making that route especially rosy.
Or should we say Rosy, for the scoop shop has a fresh and (very) limited-time flavor in its case, all to honor the Crown City's crowning event: The Tournament of Roses.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
The big parade and the big game both happen on New Year's Day 2020, so count on this flavor being available right through closing on Jan. 1 (yep, there'll be hundreds of thousands of people calling upon the heart of the city that day, so you can count on the shop to be open on the holiday).
The flower-big flavor? You already guessed it'll involve roses, surely, but there's chocolate woven through, too, if you're a fan.
The name? It's Chocolate Rose Petal, and One Colorado, the shopping district where the new Salt & Straw is located, gave a shout-out to the ice cream's "raw" and "floral" notes, as well as the dark fudge that ties it all together.
A scoop is $5.25, and there are pints, too, if you want to take the quirky confection home, all so you can devour it while watching the parade and/or the game from the comfort of your couch.
What does the Rose Parade taste like, anyway? Does the Rose Bowl have a certain detectable essence? Chocolate Rose Petal ice cream may give sweet lovers of the world-famous New Year's Day events a whimsical way of "tasting" the world-famous tournament.