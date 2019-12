"Star Wars," you may have heard, is a universe that's rather rich in imagery and lore. So rich is this imagery, and storytelling, that people regularly take their inspiration off the screen, from cosplay to cuisine. If you've got your Rey or Finn ensemble ready to go, but nowhere to eat a Trash Compactor Pizza or sip The Rye-sistance, the Force is clearly with you: Alamo Drafthouse in DTLA has a new menu of themed items just in time for the run of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."